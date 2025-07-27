FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires 362 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 112.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI opened at $223.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $264.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

