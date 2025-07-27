ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.