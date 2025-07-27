Motco Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Motco lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 169.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.0%

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $210.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.21 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.