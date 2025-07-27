Motco Sells 158 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Motco cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,144 shares of company stock worth $47,296,288. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

