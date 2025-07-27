GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Get Our Latest Report on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:GE opened at $271.28 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $272.83. The stock has a market cap of $287.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.37 and a 200-day moving average of $215.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.