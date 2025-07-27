Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,192 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $728.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $729.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock worth $14,423,221 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Daiwa America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

