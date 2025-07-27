Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

