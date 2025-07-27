3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco lifted its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in 3M were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 40.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 114,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,884,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.4% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of 3M by 23.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $151.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.23. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $112.68 and a 52 week high of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. 3M’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 40.61%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.