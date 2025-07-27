Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 4,596 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,596 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,601 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its position in NIKE by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NIKE by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $460,160,000 after acquiring an additional 463,470 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Argus upgraded NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Sunday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

