TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,673 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $93,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Hologic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 42,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 5.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $300,781.80. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hologic

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.