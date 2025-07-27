GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stake Boosted by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $658,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 5,100.0% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $644.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.35. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $651.22. The stock has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a PE ratio of 155.33, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.43.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

