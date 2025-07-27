Motco Acquires 1,763 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after purchasing an additional 294,848 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

IJH stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

