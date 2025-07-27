TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 199.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,103 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $145,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DE opened at $517.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $513.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

