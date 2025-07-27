Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Holdings Raised by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,922 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Ferrari worth $175,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $517.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $485.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Ferrari N.V. has a one year low of $391.54 and a one year high of $519.10. The company has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

