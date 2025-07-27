HB Wealth Management LLC Has $9.42 Million Stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 75.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:GPC opened at $133.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.15. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

