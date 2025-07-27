HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,078,000 after purchasing an additional 733,309 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,629,000 after acquiring an additional 220,475 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,963,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,309,000 after buying an additional 119,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,703.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 112,283 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT opened at $292.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $293.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

