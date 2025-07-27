HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,182 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.2% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 20,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $261.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.18 and its 200-day moving average is $249.90. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

