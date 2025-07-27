HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VV opened at $293.96 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $294.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

