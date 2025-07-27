GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 160 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $362.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $362.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

