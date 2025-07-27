GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 303 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $172.85 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $175.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

