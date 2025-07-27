Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 535 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock

VNQ opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

