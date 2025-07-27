HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Lowered by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000,866 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 418,930 shares during the quarter. HP makes up approximately 5.7% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in HP were worth $110,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,878 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,970 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of HP by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,770 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509,426 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,022,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 52,025 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.