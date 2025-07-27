RWC Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,585 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $72.66 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $73.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.