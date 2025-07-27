RWC Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 811.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on SLNO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $93.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.
Insider Activity at Soleno Therapeutics
In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $316,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,928.56. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of -2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 19.64, a current ratio of 19.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $90.32.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
