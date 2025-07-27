Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) is Waddell & Associates LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,636,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC owned 0.88% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF worth $72,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Trading Up 0.7%

FNDA opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

