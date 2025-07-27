Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Equinix by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $801.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $838.88 and its 200 day moving average is $857.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Cfra Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $957.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.