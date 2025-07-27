Alteri Wealth LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Alteri Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.5% of Alteri Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2%

Bank of America stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $365.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cfra Research boosted their price objective on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

