Alteri Wealth LLC Has $670,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alteri Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 183,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,058,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,540. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $6,015,106. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,114.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $968.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,000.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $952.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.