MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. one8zero8 LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,155,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $71,665,000 after buying an additional 85,697 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 145,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,712,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $61,601,000 after buying an additional 552,189 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Loop Capital began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Intel Stock Down 8.5%

Intel stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

