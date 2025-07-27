Brookwood Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Citigroup by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Citigroup by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,524,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,232,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $96.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The firm has a market cap of $179.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

