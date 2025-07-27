Peak Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.43.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $283.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $177.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.12. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $273.19 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.