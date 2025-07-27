Second Half Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.8% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.0% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $421.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $465.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

