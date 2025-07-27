Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $449.02 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $451.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

