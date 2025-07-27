Second Half Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.4% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $566.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $539.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.80. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $567.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

