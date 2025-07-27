Second Half Financial Partners LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,156 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $316.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.