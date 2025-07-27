HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,077 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,157 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $299,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19,279.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,079 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,436,000 after buying an additional 860,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,530,000 after buying an additional 608,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PNC stock opened at $195.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.26 and a 200 day moving average of $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at $94,190,710.25. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,723. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.