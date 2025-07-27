KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 551.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 64,169 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,199,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $152.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.34 and a 200-day moving average of $128.15. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,815,200. This trade represents a 23.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $137,826,186.20. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,746,121,435.60. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 over the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

