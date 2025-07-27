GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.7% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 281,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $2,304,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5,224.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,262 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 694.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,523,701.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. The trade was a 25.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,746 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

