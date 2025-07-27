Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,656 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $685,355,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,785,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $137,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after buying an additional 514,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,935,000 after acquiring an additional 447,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,460. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $290.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.47. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.41 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.17.

About Veeva Systems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

