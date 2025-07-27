W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Lifted by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 35.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 287,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the first quarter worth $29,923,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 1,016.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,045 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 9.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 286,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $64.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price target on W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

