Dudley Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,547 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

