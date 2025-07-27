Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,144 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $15,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CocaCola by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,802,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,756 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,337,000 after buying an additional 12,222,885 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,566,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,537,000 after buying an additional 3,791,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in CocaCola by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 18,408,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,609,000 after buying an additional 1,155,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%

CocaCola stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $297.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.