Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,018 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4%
NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03.
Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.40.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TXN
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Instruments
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.