Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 20,634 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,634 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Nicholas Wealth LLC. boosted its position in Eaton by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 3,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.9% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:ETN opened at $392.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.57 and a 200 day moving average of $316.02. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $393.07.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $351.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.89.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

