Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.37% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $37,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $182.66 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $154.00 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.88.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.