Financial Stocks To Follow Today – July 24th

UnitedHealth Group, ServiceNow, and Coinbase Global are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating within the financial sector—such as banks, insurance firms, asset managers and other financial service providers. Their performance is influenced by interest rates, credit conditions and overall economic health, making them sensitive to shifts in monetary policy and market confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $12.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,972,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,221,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.82. The company has a market cap of $254.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $35.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $992.30. 2,203,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,002.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $954.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a PE ratio of 134.88, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of COIN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $397.19. 3,367,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,419,232. The company has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.32. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Recommended Stories