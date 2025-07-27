Angeles Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,323,150. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $569.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $576.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. UBS Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

