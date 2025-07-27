Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 15,870 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,055,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 3.2%

STLD stock opened at $130.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.27 and a 200 day moving average of $128.05.

Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

