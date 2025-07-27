Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 121.4% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in ResMed by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. The trade was a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,068.77. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,913. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 target price on ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $275.29 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.43 and a 52-week high of $275.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

