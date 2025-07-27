Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 91,831 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 139,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 62,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:NSC opened at $282.73 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $288.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.27.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

Get Our Latest Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.